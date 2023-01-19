Ervin L. Mitchek – November 22, 1935 – January 5, 2023
Funeral services for Ervin Mitcheck are scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 10am at Church Alive in Kit Carson. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. Visitation will be prior to the funeral at the church on Tuesday.
Surviving Family Members: children: Debbie Mitchek of Kit Carson, CO, Karen Mitchek of Yuma, AZ, Garret (Rebecca) Mitchek of Flagler, CO, Loren (Marianna) Mitchek of Kit Carson, CO, Paul Mitchek of Kit Carson, CO, Alex Mitchek of Kit Carson, CO 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 3 sisters: Lila Maxwell, Vera Cohea and Betty Vandagriff 1 brother: Milton (Darlene) Mitchek as well as by numerous cousins and other family and friends.
PRECEDED BY: wife: Maria Mitchek, parents, 2 sons and 2 brothers.
