Donald Bowman – July 21, 1927 – January 15, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jan 19, 2023 | Comments 0
A graveside services for longtime Lamar resident, Donald Bowman will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Fairmount Cemetery under the auspices of the Lamar Masonic Lodge #90.
Donald was born on July 21, 1927 at Berea, Kentucky to George and Bess (McGuire) Bowman and passed away on January 15, 2023 at the Medical Center of Aurora in Aurora, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 95.
He is preceded in death by his wife Allene Bowman, daughter Michelle Bowman, his parents and three sisters.
Donald is survived by his daughters Lana (Dave) Coleman of Aurora, CO and Lisa (Scott Duenwald) Bowman of Broomfield, CO, granddaughter Lexie (Carlos) Garza of Broomfield, CO and great-grandchildren Matthew, Stella and Ashley Garza.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family Chapel.
