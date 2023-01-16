Dennis Cockroft – August 16, 1942 – January 10, 2023
Jan 16, 2023
Funeral Services for Dennis Cockroft will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Dennis Eugene Cockroft passed away on January 10, 2023 at his home in Holly, Colorado at the age of 80, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 16, 1942 in Auburn, Nebraska to Delbert and Eileen (Johnson) Parriott and was later adopted by his stepfather, William Cockroft. Dennis met Marcella Elaine Splitter while they were both attending Adam State College. They were married on September 12, 1964.
Dennis taught woodshop and technology for 33 years, beginning in California for four years and then back home in Fountain, Colorado for the next 29 years. After retiring, Dennis and Marcella moved to Holly, Colorado. Dennis set up his workshop and spent countless hours designing and building numerous projects for his family and home.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Marcella Cockroft; children, Tim (Deanna) Cockroft, Carol (Joe) Pritchett, Jon (Tara) Cockroft; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brothers, Don Cockroft, Gary (Vicki) Cockroft, and Jary (Julie) Cockroft; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Cockroft; father, Delbert Parriott; step-father, William Cockroft; and brother, Bob Cockroft.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance, Lamar Area Hospice, or Holly United Methodist Church in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. Services are under the direction of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
