Dee Duane Bewley – November 28, 1964 – December 30, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jan 05, 2023 | Comments 0
Dee Duane Bewley was born on November 28, 1964, in La Junta, Colorado to Herb and Deloris Sue (Canfield) Bewley. He passed away on December 30, 2022, at his home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 58.
Dee proudly served in the United States Army from 1988- 1991 where he was active duty in the Gulf War, earning the Southwest Asia Service Medal with 2 bronze service stars. Dee was a member of the Las Animas VFW Post #2411.
Dee is survived by his three children, Rachelle Page, of Lamar, Colorado; Ryan Bewley, of Gunnison, Colorado, and Savannah Lutz, of Georgia. He is also survived by his four loving sisters, all of Las Animas; his grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Graveside services for Dee Duane Bewley will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Fort Lyon National Cemetery with Military Committal Rites provided by VFW Post #2411 and American Legion Post #6. Per Dee’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
