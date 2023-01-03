Colorado Wheat Administrative Committee Announces 2023 Meeting Schedule
Colorado wheat farmers are invited to attend and participate in the annual county business meetings and elections jointly sponsored by the Colorado Wheat Administrative Committee (CWAC), the Colorado Association of Wheat Growers (CAWG) and the Colorado Wheat Research Foundation (CWRF). The business meetings and elections will be held January 5-6, 2023, at four different locations. Please see the table below for full details or visit coloradowheat.org.
The program at the meetings will include an update on the Colorado State University Wheat Breeding Program from wheat breeder Dr. Esten Mason. There will also be organizational updates on CWAC, CAWG, CWRF. If you would like to attend one of the meetings, please RSVP to the Colorado Wheat office at info@coloradowheat.org or 970-449-6994.
County-level representatives for both CWAC and CAWG will also be elected at these meetings. CWAC and CAWG are two distinctly separate organizations with different but complementary purposes. CWAC is the Commissioner-appointed Board of Control for the Colorado Wheat Marketing Order, whose purpose is to oversee how Colorado’s wheat assessment dollars (two cents per bushel of wheat produced in the state) are spent on research, market development, outreach, education and other various endeavors.
Colorado Association of Wheat Growers is comprised of dues-paying members who are politically active, focusing on policy that impacts wheat producers and agriculture in general.
Members in the following counties have a meeting scheduled for noon on Thursday, January 5, 2023: Baca, Prowers, Bent, Kiowa, Crowley, Otero and Las Animas at the Lamar Community Building – 610 S. 6th Street Lamar, CO
