Brooke Thompson Named Good Citizen for Wiley High School
Russ Baldwin | Jan 23, 2023 | Comments 0
Brooke Thompson, daughter of Dean and Amber Thompson, is the Good Citizen from Wiley High School.
Brooke is a member of the NHS (National Honor Society), has received Academic Letter all years of high school. Beginning in 2021 Brooke became a member of FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) which ultimately prepared her for the top leadership position in all of the organizations she has been involved in since that time.
In a letter of recommendation from Nicole Piner, Educator/ Student Council Advisor, writes, “Brooke is an extremely involved student at Wiley High School. In addition to being the captain of the cheerleading squad, she also participates in basketball and rodeo. Brooke qualified for the National Finals Rodeo three times. Her other extracurricular pursuits include FFA and student council in which she serves as vice president in both.” Brooke has been a delegate to the FFA Washington Leadership Conference along with receiving all of the FFA chapter, district and state degrees possible for a FFA member.
Brooke’s pastor, Rev. Travis Walker, wrote, “When I consider the characteristics of Brooke’s leadership, what come to my mind is her thoughtfulness and willingness to connect with others. In her interactions with peers I see that she values who they are and the contributions they bring.”
Summer employment for Brooke was working for Wiley High School as maintenance help during the last two summers.
Bottom line is this, NINE years of being in 4-H taught Brooke how to be dependable, become service oriented, and acquire leadership skills plus a good work ethic. 4-H also stresses loyalty (which is rare today) and how to ‘think’. What a concept! These are all qualities of a ‘Good Citizen.
Brooke plans to Lamar Community College or Otero College initially and then transfer to a college with a Radiology Technician Program and graduating with a degree in radiology and sonography. Brooke hopes to travel as a Radiology Technician for a while and then settle in a small community similar to the one she was raised in, hopefully.
Filed Under: City of Wiley • College • Education • Featured • Media Release • School • Youth
