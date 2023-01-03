Bright Side Nutrition Grand Opening in Lamar
The Grand Opening for Bright Side Nutrition, a new, daily healthy spot in Lamar, Colorado at 111 West Elm Street, was held this past Saturday, December 31st, 2022, from 8am-4pm. There were fun specials, yummy treats, raffles, good vibes, and so much more.
Bright Side offers over 60 different nutritious and delicious protein shakes filled with 21 vitamins and minerals, as well as macro and micronutrients the body craves.
Tatelyn Lasley, owner of Bright Side Nutrition earned a degree in physical education and health. During her senior year of college, she began working at a nutrition club just like Bright Side and fell in love with the atmosphere. While working behind the bar daily, she learned more and more about supplements and living a healthy lifestyle and decided to take the jump and become a wellness coach. Tatelyn has always had a passion for health and fitness, as well as helping others, so this seemed like the perfect opportunity.
