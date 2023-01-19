Brakelle Westphal Named Good Citizen of Springfield High School
Brakelle Westphal, daughter of Chris and Robyne Westphal, was named Good Citizen from Springfield High School.
Miss Westphal has received achieved academic achievement and excellence awards throughout high school. She received Top Student Award 13 times in various classes and has had Honor Roll six consecutive semesters in high school maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
During Brakelle’s senior year, she serves as president of three organization which include STUCO (Student Council), FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) and Springfield Honor Society. She has held an office for each year in high school for her class and currently is a Knowledge Bowl Co-captain. Brakelle participated in Drama Club throughout high school and was a Science Fair winner both local and regional plus became a state qualifier.
Brakelle was awarded the HOBY (Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership) Award and attended the leadership conference during her sophomore year.
Even with an extensive schedule, Brakelle still excelled in athletics and has participated in volleyball, basketball, cross country and track & field all four years. For five consecutive years, Brakelle also volunteered Thursday-Sunday night at the local movie theater. Springfield is a small community and the theater doesn’t bring in enough revenue to pay all of its staff. Brakelle volunteered. She also managed a project called “Food for Thought”. This project is dedicated to bringing in baskets of books to local restaurants for children to read while they wait for their food.
Brakelle has had steady employment working at The Crazy Iguana from 2018. She solely manages one of the two business locations, handles the financials and acquired people skills along the way. Brakelle also became a lifeguard and swim instructor for the Town of Springfield holding First Aid and CPR Certification since 2020. She was assistant manager of the pool and taught children from the ages of 3-15 years old water-safety skills and swimming lessons.
Upon graduation, Brakelle plans to attend Metro State University in Denver, and study aviation and airway science along with aviation management and operations. After she graduates from Metro State, she hopes to become an air ambulance pilot.
