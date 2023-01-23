Bailey Hernandez Named Good Citizen of Granada High School
Bailey Hernandez, son of Pete and Samantha Hernandez, was named Good Citizen from Granada High School.
Bailey is in the National Honor Society, maintained the Superintendent’s Honor throughout high school while participating in football, basketball, baseball, track, a member of FBLA and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. For the past four years he has also served as a class officer, Knowledge Bowl Captain, spends numerous hours in community service by planting flowers in the neighborhood through the Granada Civic Club and announced little league baseball games as well as coach the youth soccer team.
Most recently, Bailey has been awarded the Presidential Excellence Award and has been awarded membership into Phi Theta Kappa.
One of Bailey’s most outstanding endeavors has been his enthusiasm for the work he has done with the Amache Preservation Society according to Tanner Grasmick in a letter of recommendation. Besides working at the Amache Site, Bailey has volunteered numerous hours working at the Amache Museum in downtown Granada.
In a letter of recommendation from Dr. John Hopper, Dean of Students/Counselor/APS Director, wrote, “Bailey is a leader in the Amache Preservation Society. Just this year Bailey helped make Amache become a National Historic Site with the National Park Service. Bailey led around many Colorado Congressmen as well as the Secretary of Interior. As one of the organizational leaders for the Amache Preservation Society, Bailey had taken the society in new directions. Bailey works cooperatively and collaboratively with Japanese-Americans to learn about and share their culture. Bailey is extremely interested in educational programs for colleges, high schools, junior high schools, elementary schools, and numerous other clubs and organizations that share the internee’s story-history. Bailey has helped with taking care of the Amache Cemetery grounds. Bailey has spent countless hours working year around at Amache for the past two years.”
Bailey plans to attend Lamar Community College and then UCCS to study biochemistry and go into prepharmacy. He hopes to learn about financial literacy so that he can live a comfortable debt-free life after leaving college. In order to give back to his community, Bailey said, “I will return home and support my community with my own time and money to repay ‘this community’ for the time it took to make me the man I am today”.
