Antonio Vasquez Named Good Citizen from Eads High School
Russ Baldwin | Jan 20, 2023 | Comments 0
Antonio Vasquez, son of Mary Vasquez, was named Good Citizen from Eads High School.
During Antonio’s senior year, he serves as president of STUCO, member of NHS (National Honor Society) while being on the honor roll and being a 3-Sport Athlete. He was named High School Heisman Nominee for Eads High School, is a Daniels Fund Scholar Semifinalist along with numerous community commitments and participating in the dual credit program offered through Eads High School and Lamar Community College.
Antonio was awarded the HOBY (Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership) Award and attended the leadership conference during his sophomore year.
Throughout high school Antonio has been involved with FBLA, STAND, (Students Taking a New Direction, an anti-drug and alcohol group), E-Club and a volunteer for CLCEC Main Street Bash. Along with these organizations comes hours of community service through worthwhile projects.
In a letter of recommendation Betsy Barnett, Publisher of the Kiowa County Independent and Chairman of the Crow-Luther Cultural Events Center, wrote, “I best know A. J. for his volunteer work with the Crow-Luther Cultural Events Center (CLCEC). The CLCEC is a 501c3 non-profit that was formed in 2006 with the explicit mission of saving three historical buildings in the heart of our community’s downtown area and turning them into an arts and cultural center as well as reopen the Plain Theater that is a movie and production theater. The non-profit was the brainchild of some students at that time, and now the next generation of students, with A. J. at the forefront, has played a key role in the center’s viability. A. J. works hard for us and fills in all over the place including cleaning and maintaining food machines, custodial work, and general help when we hold fundraising events. We depend on A. J. greatly at the CLCEC and without him we wouldn’t be near as effective in our services.”
Antonio works besides his volunteer services. Besides working as custodian at Crow-Luther Cultural Events Center, A.J. works on the family farm.
Antonio said in his application, “Dependability is one of the most important characteristics, to be able to be counted on to help make change is very important. This characteristic is few and far between nowadays which is why it is so important to me. Service is another important aspect as it is important to be willing to give up time from daily life to cause change.”
Antonio plans to attend a nearby college to either become a P. E. teacher, Physical Therapist or athletic trainer. He wants to move back to his hometown to be able to help kids and make a difference in their lives.
Education • Featured • Media Release • School • Sports • Youth
