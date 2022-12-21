LCC Begins Training Program for IT Technicians
A new information technology program is under development at Lamar Community College. Mittie Helm, Business Faculty and Kendra King, Department Head of the Cosmetology Department at Lamar Community College, briefed the Prowers Economic Prosperity board members on ways the new courses will help students find jobs in information technology.
“The grant-funded program will develop in three stages,” explained Helm, adding the $250,000 funding will be applied to target career development in IT training, advisements and development and finding long-term job growth. She said the training will be literally, “hands-on” in that students will take apart and rebuild computer systems as well as develop programs. “When these students go out into the workforce, they’ll be trained to handle specific projects, backed by their educational experience with programming and hardware.”
Students will work with fiber splicing equipment, servers and wireless controllers with a goal towards building a small-scale IT wall, or Network Operations Center, in the classroom, similar to what we see in movies where a literal wall is covered with viewing screens. The first phase covers initial training and equipment installation, courses are set to begin next fall and graduates will be certified with degrees in their chosen courses. King said the new project will be available to 40, in-house students, but more will be able to participate in classroom instruction through electronic communication.
Down the road, the college will look at E-Sports development which, according to Helm, is going to have nationwide growth potential.
PEP Executive Director, Cheryl Sanchez, introduced Gloria Madrid and Carlos Rocha, two new business members to the economic development organization, representing the recently acquired TA Express Travel Stop on North Main Street.
In other action, the PEP board voted to approve an incentive request of $2,934 for computer technology for Hudson Integrated Medical Practice, LLC, opening soon on East Olive Street in Lamar. The new medical office is expected to hire up to five employees.
PEP President, Anne-Marie Crampton announced Dr. Rosana Reyes will be on board at the new president at Lamar Community College on February 6th, replacing Dr. Linda Lujan who announced her retirement earlier this year.
A new Brewing for Business seminar is scheduled for Thursday, January 5th at 7am at Brew Unto Others, Tallie Harmon, PEP Project Coordinator, said she’s firming up a speaker for the monthly business-oriented sessions and she and Sanchez have a meeting planned with the Lamar State Workforce Center to discuss how to best share information for job hunters and employers seeking workers.
Sanchez said the annual PEP meeting is set for Thursday, March 23rd in Lamar, but a host facility hasn’t been announced at this time. Crampton also reminded the board that the election of officers for 2023 will be held in April. The next PEP meeting will be at noon on January 23rd at the board offices at 223 South Main Street.
