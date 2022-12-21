Keep Colorado Wild Pass Program Update
Russ Baldwin | Dec 21, 2022 | Comments 0
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) are working to implement the Keep Colorado Wild Pass program starting January 2023.
- County Motor Vehicle Offices cannot opt out of the Parks Pass before a vehicle renewal because the customer has to opt in or out for the Keep Colorado Wild pass when renewing online, in-person or at a kiosk.
- Due to programming updates, all motor vehicle registration renewal reminders (cards) for Coloradans’ whose vehicle registration expires in January will be mailed on Jan. 3, 2023, instead of the first week in December 2022. For February vehicle registration renewal reminders (cards) those will be mailed on Jan. 6, 2023.
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles encourages Coloradans to check when their vehicle registration expires and plan accordingly. The DMV offers a variety of online tools to help Coloradans with vehicle registration, including registration renewals, first-time vehicle registration, registration fees estimator and much more.
If Coloradans have additional questions about the new program, visit the CPW website for more info!
cpw.info/keepcoloradowild and cpw.info/keepcoloradowildpassspanish
Thank you,
Prowers County Clerk’s Office
719-336-8011
