Fall of 2022 Southeast Colorado Weather Review
Russ Baldwin | Dec 05, 2022 | Comments 0
The start of meteorological fall 2022 (September, October and November) saw predominate west to southwest flow aloft across the region through the month. This kept generally warm temperatures in place across south central and southeast Colorado, with a few passing systems bringing a few days of cooler temperatures, especially across the eastern plains, with upslope flow behind passing fronts.
The southwesterly flow aloft also brought in some monsoonal moisture, especially in the September 20th through September 22nd timeframe, when ample subtropical moisture brought locally heavy rainfall to areas along and west of the Continental Divide. A mainly west to northwest flow pattern through the first half of October brought a few bouts of precipitation, especially across the northern and central mountains, as well as brief bouts of cooler temperatures to the region, as a few passing weather systems moved mainly north of the region.
A pattern shift occurred through the last half of October, whereas a few weather systems moved just south of the area, owning to better precipitation across the southern mountains and bouts of breezy to windy conditions across the southeast plains. An up and down weather pattern was experienced across the region through the first half of November, as a few passing weather systems brought periods of cool and unsettled weather along with periods of warm and dry conditions. A pattern shift developed through the second half of the month, whereas, a broad upper trough carved out across the central CONUS, bringing surges of Arctic air into the Rockies.
The preliminary average temperature for the Fall of 2022 in Pueblo was 53.8 degrees, which is 0.5 degrees above normal. Pueblo recorded 0.86 inches of precipitation through the Fall. This is 1.02 inches below normal and makes the Fall of 2022 the 19th driest on record in Pueblo. Pueblo recorded 4.1 inches of snow through the Fall (all in November), which is 2.1 inches below normal.
