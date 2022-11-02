Western Healthcare® Named Hospitalist Physician Staffing Partner for Prowers Medical Center
Russ Baldwin | Nov 02, 2022 | Comments 0
(DALLAS, TX) –Western Healthcare®, a leading national provider of physician staffing services, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado. Effective November 1, 2022, Western Healthcare will be staffing the Medical/Surgical unit with healthcare providers, allowing for 24/7 acute in-patient hospital care to Lamar and surrounding communities.
“Our team is very excited to be partnering with Western Healthcare, as it enables us to provide ongoing hospitalist coverage, which is consistent with our mission to deliver the best possible patient-focused care to Lamar and the residents of the southeast Colorado region,” said Karen Bryant, Chief Executive Officer at Prowers Medical Center. “We’re particularly excited to have quality providers that want to get to know our residents, and the culture of our small hometown atmosphere and hospital. There is a positive outlook for the future ahead here at Prowers Medical Center, and we are confident it will change our community and region for the better.”
Privately-owned and operated, Western Healthcare was established in 2008 in Dallas, Texas, and offers a wide range of healthcare staffing services including provider management, temporary staffing, disaster response, and government staffing. With its primary focus in emergency medicine, hospital medicine, and anesthesia, Western Healthcare supports more than 2,000 clients across the United States.
“This partnership is exciting for both organizations. Quality patient care starts with quality providers, and we are humbled that Prowers Medical Center chose us to be the catalyst for that,” said Andrea Jones, Senior Vice President at Western Healthcare. “What sets Western apart is the ability to not only find top healthcare talent, but talented and experienced medical professionals who truly want to be a part of the community and blend in with the hospital staff seamlessly.”
Western Healthcare will be working closely with Karen Bryant and her staff to establish and maintain the hospital’s goals.
About Prowers Medical Center
Prowers Medical Center is committed to providing preventative and healing medical care, health education and improved quality of life to the communities served in Prowers, Baca, Bent, and Kiowa counties. Designated as a Critical Access Hospital, Prowers Medical Center offers a full continuum of patient and family-centered care, from primary care providers in our Clinic, to hospital acute care, as well as rehab/home health/and other post-acute care services. For more information, please visit prowersmedical.com.
About Western Healthcare®
Founded in 2008 by long-time healthcare executives, Western Healthcare is a company that defines excellence in physician staffing. We offer a wide range of services including provider management, temporary staffing, disaster response, and government staffing. We proudly support thousands of clients nationwide, and offer more than 250,000 quality physicians and advanced practice providers in all 50 states. Learn more at westernhc.com.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Employment • Events • Featured • Health • Media Release
About the Author: