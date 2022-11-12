Veterans Day Observances
Russ Baldwin | Nov 12, 2022 | Comments 0
Despite the brisk temperatures this past Friday, November 11, dozens of area residents showed their gratitude and respect for local veterans, attending the 11am ceremonies at the 9/11 Tri-State Memorial at Big Timbers Museum in Lamar and at the Lamar Eagles Lodge.
Ty Harmon officiated at the master of ceremonies at the Memorial site and Pastor Manuel Tamez led the gathering in prayer in which he recognized the sacrifices made by the nation’s veterans so that we Americans can enjoy a nation of peace and security.
Local members of the Boy Scouts of America and local Honor Guard were also on hand raising and lowering the American flag to half staff, while the Guard performed the traditional 21-gun salute.
As the day was more winter-like than fall, the gathering moved into the transportation museum where Tila Dunn and Barbara Wroblewski presented quilts to local veterans on behalf of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a practice that was established several years ago to honor our aging veteran’s population.
Lauryn performed the traditional sounding of Taps, signifying at the end of the day, “All is Well”. Taps is played as the bugle sounds, ‘Lights Out’ on military bases.
The Lamar Eagles Lodge hosted its annual salute to local veterans with a free hamburger and hot dog meal with all the trimmings. Others paid a minimum $5 fee to enjoy the meal. The local Honor Guard provided double-duty for the day at the Eagles Lodge.
A show of support to honor local veterans was also on display through the day with numerous flags displayed at Strainhurst North and South. Almost four dozen flags were posted throughout the community.
Veteran’s Day was created in 1919 in America to signify the fact that on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, World War I came to an end after four brutal years of fighting. One year later, America dedicated November 11th as Armistice Day to celebrate the peace and the veterans who fought to make the world a safer place.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Events • Featured • History
About the Author: