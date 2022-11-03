Press Release from Granada Police Department
Stolen Bronco Memorabilia from Cemetery
The following items were stolen from a grave at the Granada, Colorado Hillside Cemetery sometime between Tuesday, October 25th and Friday, October 28th, 2022:
One (1) Denver Broncos Helmet with a name and initials of the deceased inscribed on it, One j(1) Denver Bronco Flag and pole it has hanging from and One (1) small, sandstone rock with the Denver Broncos insignia inscribed on it, with a combined estimated cost of $320.
If you have any information concerning this theft, please contact the Granada Police Department at 719-734-5211 or granadapa@outlook.com or P.O. Box 258, Granada, Colorado 81041 or the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office at 719-336-8050 or 103 East Oak Street, Lamar, Colorado 81052.
