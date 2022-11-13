Norman Childers – June 9, 1934 -November 5, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Nov 13, 2022 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Norman Childers will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery. Military Committal Rites provided by High Frontier Honor Guard and V.F.W. Post #2411.
Norman Leon Childers was born on June 9, 1934, in Springfield, Missouri to Daniel and Inez (Reed) Childers. He passed away at Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas, Colorado on November 5, 2022, at the age of 88.
Norman attended school in Denver and Las Animas prior to joining the Air Force in 1952. He was married in 1958 and had two children, Kathleen and Scott. After retiring from the Air Force, Norman returned to Las Animas. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (John) Rebel of Las Animas, Colorado; sister, Bertha Sorley of La Junta, Colorado; grandchildren, Bill Rebel, Jessica Rebel (Anthony), Gemma Childers, and Samantha (Cody) Hines; nine great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Childers; former wife, Shirley Moore; and four siblings, Bill, Margaret, Lenora, and Everett.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054.
