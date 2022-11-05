Maudie Vela – May 8, 1941 – November 3, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Nov 05, 2022 | Comments 0
Funeral services for Maudie Vela will be held at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Friends Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Union Valley Cemetery, Hasty, Colorado. Pastor Carlton McKay will officiate.
Maudie Sue Vela was born on May 8, 1941, in Welch, Oklahoma to Edgar and Ferril (Foster) Allard. She passed away on November 3, 2022, at the age of 81.
Maudie’s family moved to Colorado where she and her younger brother, Tom attended county schools and McClave School. She married Wayne Campbell in July 1958 and they had three daughters. Although their marriage ended, they raised exceptional daughters. Maudie went to work at Ft. Lyon and later moved to La Junta and became a realtor, a broker, and then ran her own realty office. She moved to Aurora where she continued selling real estate and then became a property manager until she retired. It was during this time, she and Fermin Vela were united in marriage.
Maudie had many hobbies; crafts of all kinds, painting, needle work and her favorite one, quilting. She went to many quilt shows when she had the time. Maudie was such a good seamstress that over the years she sewed her girls many outfits growing up. She even sewed her grandchildren various clothes, prom dresses, quilts and baby blankets. Maudie liked fast sporty cars, loved her dogs dearly and had many loyal friends throughout her life. She was known to be stubborn and was able to do anything she set her mind to. Maudie was a member of Mississippi Avenue Baptist Church in Aurora and volunteered with the food pantry and other programs.
Maudie was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Ferril Allard and husband, Fermin Vela.
Maudie is survived by her daughters, Glenda (Royce) Anderson, Kim (Glenn) Schryver, and Sheila Campbell; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; brother, Tom (Kathy) Allard; nephews, TL (Margie) Allard and Brett (Ju) Allard; and niece, Melissa (Jason) Reed.
