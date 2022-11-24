LHS DECA Announces Annual Coat Drive
Russ Baldwin | Nov 24, 2022 | Comments 0
(Lamar, Colorado, November 17, 2022) The Lamar High School DECA Chapter coat drive is underway. Donations can be taken to Washington Elementary, Parkview Elementary, Alta Vista Charter School, Lamar High School, Lamar Community Building, Brew Unto Others, Safeway, and Farmer’s Country Market. The goal is to have all goods donated by November 29.
The goal of the coat drive is to ensure all youth in our community are warm this winter. Gently used or new coats will be accepted. We are specifically gathering coats for youth who have been designated as having a need.
Forms were sent out to all of the elementary schools to see what size coats are needed. This is in order to best meet the needs of the community. Community members can access the list of sizes and the quantity needed by going to our Facebook page, Lamar High School DECA, or by visiting the DECA page within the Lamar High School website. Information will be updated as often as possible.
LHS DECA appreciates the contributions to children in our community. For more information on the coat drive contact Jenna Randle at jenna.randle@lamarschools.org or (719) 336 – 3488.
