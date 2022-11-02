Letter to the Editor: Thanks for 2022 Moonlight Madness Assist
Russ Baldwin | Nov 02, 2022
We need to recognize and thank a few business owners and individuals for their help on Moonlight Madness on October 27th. Our businesses get asked for help for so many events in the community during the year. Big or small they always come through for us! So, let’s remember them when we are in need of services or merchandise, they offer the community!! The Holidays are upon us! Let’s SHOP LOCAL!
Thank You to Colorado Mills, Bison Title, State Farm (Anna Carrere) Austin Repair Shop, Leah Austin Dance Studio, Guaranty Abstract, Hoffman Insurance, New York Life (Judy Turpin), Safeway, Wild West Athletics and Kelvin and Christi Wollert, Farah DuVall and Blake and Anna Carrere for candy donations passed out after the foot parade down main street.
Thanks to all you witches and characters who were on main street adding fun and flair to the evening!! The HPCHC sponsored foot parade was a big success! We appreciate their interest and participation in our community!
Myrna DuVall (and all the witches)
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
