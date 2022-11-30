Lamar Utility Board Continues Meter Upgrades
Russ Baldwin | Nov 30, 2022 | Comments 0
The Lamar Utility Board had $207,925.47 in purchase order bills of which $197,704.37 required authorization. Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh noted this included $153,740.16 for new electric meters which are being installed to upgrade to the Light Plant’s Sensus FlexNet Automated Metering infrastructure. A letter sent to customers states that the conversion will be on the 15th of each month which may impact a customer’s billable usage after the change-out for your residence. A customer may see an increase of days on the billing period which might cover 40 days instead of 31 days. The connection hours will be between 7am to 4pm, Monday through Friday.
The board also reviewed bills for the month totaling $700,419.49 which included the Arkansas River Power Authority for the month at $611,911.51.
The October financial statements show cash is up $191,495 from September and accounts receivable decreased by $325,935. Total operating revenue for the month is $1,104,695 and operating costs are $887,820 for gross operating income of $216,875. When the non-operating revenues and expenses are considered, there is a net income of $35,697 for the month.
Total operating revenues for the year are $12,075,517 and operating costs are $10,906,712 for gross operating income of $1,168,806. When the non-operating revenues and expenses are factored, there is a net loss of $211,832, year to date.
Compared to 2021, retail sales revenues are up approximately $4,685 or less than 1% comparing October 2022 to 2021 and overall operating expenses are up approximately $375,519 or 4% for a net loss of $211,832 for the year.
This month’s operating report shows that through the end of October, the plant’s wind turbines have generated 10,566.64MWH’s of electricity which is about 1.51% lower than the same period last year. The turbine crew completed the annual maintenance program for all five turbines and gearbox oil on all five will be replaced next year. The line crew constructed 1,200 feet of overhead line to power three new 277/480v services for Brannon Gravel and the crews have installed all the Christmas decorations along Main and Olive Streets. Crews are currently installing interconnection devices to tie the plant’s natural gas line with ATMOS Energy’s system which will provide gas heat to Unit 6 and the old power plant buildings.
The Utility Board’s final meeting of the year will be held Tuesday, December 13th.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Featured • Utilities
About the Author: