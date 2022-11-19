Lamar Chamber Shop Small Promotion

1819 Steam Locomotive at Lamar Chamber/Welcome Center

 

The Lamar Chamber of Commerce is promoting its seasonal Shop Small campaign for the holidays, between November 16th to December 14th and is sponsored by TBK Bank, GN Bank, Colorado Mills and Community State Bank.

Here’s how to enter to win prizes!  You must:

Spend a minimum of $20 at the business from which you want a stamp

Get a stamp from one of those businesses on your passport

Collect 10 stamps

Fill out the contact information so you can be informed if you’ve won

LUV Bucks purchases will not qualify for a stamp and only one stamp will be given per day. Once you’ve received 10 stamps, return your booklet to the Lamar Chamber at 109A Beech Street between Monday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm.  Ten stamps will allow one ticket into the drawing.  Passports can be picked up at participating businesses, the Chamber office or even be printed off the Chamber facebook page.

The Drawing will be held Monday, December 19th.  First Place is $500, second place–$300, third place–$150 and fourth place–$50.

 

