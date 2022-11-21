Lamar Chamber Polar Express will be Ready to Roll!!
Russ Baldwin | Nov 21, 2022 | Comments 0
The Theme for the 2022 Parade of Lights is “Polar Express” and the traditional Parade will be Friday December 2nd at 6pm.
All float and parade entries will assemble at the Lamar Swimming Pool parking lot as in year’s past, generally by 5pm for judging. The route this year will travel from the parking lot to Parkview Ave, to East Cedar Street, turn on Cedar and go to 4th street, and then north, all the way down to East Beech Street, (the Enchanted Forest) it all starts at 6PM. Let the Holidays begin!
Entries will be judged (if you want to be) and we will have lst, 2nd and 3rd place winners for Lamar Chamber Luv Bucks. To enter please call Valerie Baldwin at the Chamber 719-336-4379, there is a $5.00 entry fee. Let the Holidays begin!
