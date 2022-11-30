James Allen Barber – March 20, 1952 – November 27, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Nov 30, 2022 | Comments 0
Graveside services for longtime Pueblo, Colorado resident, James Allen Barber will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:00PM at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
James was born on March 20, 1952 at Lamar, Colorado to Carmen Allen “C.A.” and Mildred E. (McGee) Barber and passed away on November 27, 2022 at Pueblo, Colorado after a lengthy illness at the age of 70.
He is preceded in death by his parents CA and Mildred Barber; mother in law, Ardith Morehart; his brother in law Ray “Cotton” Jameson; and his nephew, Joshua Grasmick.
James is survived by his wife, Michelle, and their children, Lindsay and Austin (Nicki), his sisters, Sandra Jameson and Sheryl (Tom) Grasmick, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or PAWS.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For full obituary and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: