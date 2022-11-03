Harmon Receives Service to Ag Award
Russ Baldwin | Nov 03, 2022 | Comments 0
Prowers County Farm Bureau
Ty Harmon, veteran broadcaster from Granada, received Prowers County Farm Bureaus first annual Service to Ag Award at the county Farm Bureau’s 2022 annual meeting Wednesday evening in Lamar.
Harmon, who began his broadcasting career at KLMR radio station, conveyed some of his observations and experiences to the meetings attendees.
Over his career, Harmon has spoken to many state agriculture commissioners, Farm Service Agency directors, politicians, and local agriculture producers.
Following his presentation Ty was given an embroidered jacket to commemorate the occasion.
Chris Rundell
719-940-1329
crundell@cminet.net
