George L. McArthur – December 1, 1942 – November 7, 2022
George L. McArthur passed away on November 7, 2022 at his home in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 79. He was born on December 1, 1942 in New York.
George was preceded in death by his mother, Harriet Grattan; father, Francis “Frank” Grattan; wife, Geraldine Kay McArthur; and brother, Don McArthur.
He is survived by his four children, Christian McArthur, Brenda Adams, Philip McArthur, and Jennifer Nelson; nine grandchildren, Alexander Wingo, Gary Dee Wingo, Alyissa Chevarria, Shelby McArthur, Meeah McArthur, Kaylee King-McArthur, Andrew King-McArthur, Sarah McArthur, and Ethan Nelson; two great grandchildren, Lincoln and Ivy Chevarria; sister, Linda Grattan; brothers, Frank and Gary Grattan; many other relatives and a host of friends.
A memorial service for George McArthur was held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at First Southern Baptist Church in Westminster, Colorado.
