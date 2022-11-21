Eileen H. Gant – September 30, 1945 – November 18, 2022
A funeral liturgy for longtime Lamar resident, Eileen H. Gant will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina presiding.
Per Eileen’s request cremation will take place.
Eileen was born on September 30, 1945 at Denver, Colorado to Adolf Carl and Mary Helen (Martinez) Chaney and passed away on November 18, 2022 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 77.
She is preceded in death by her husband, D. Gene Gant, siblings Carol Lavarta and Dale Chaney, her parents, daughter Deborah Irey, granddaughters Kelly Gant, Kristi Gant and Desiree Gant, uncle Henry Martinez and maternal grandparents Jose and Elosia Martinez.
Eileen is survived by her children Bambi (Allen) Beard of Oklahoma City, OK, Dale (Sara) Gant of Jacksonville, NC and Randy (Peggy) Gant of Dwigth, NE; sister Roberta (Darren) McLain of West Plains, MO, ten grandchildren Zana, Dixie, Ira, Cameron, Levi, Ashley, Trixie, Freddie, Alec and Sophie and fourteen great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
