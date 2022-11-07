Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending November 6, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Nov 07, 2022
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Another mostly dry week allowed harvest to continue, with several crops making significant progress by week’s end, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
According to the United States Drought Monitor for November 1, over 46 percent of the State was categorized in moderate drought or worse, down more than 2 percentage points from the previous week. Just over 14 percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, down minimally from last week. The exceptional drought conditions noted across portions of Phillips and Sedgwick Counties remain unchanged from last week, accounting for less than one percent of the State.
In northeastern and east central counties, very minimal moisture was noted, and anything significant was limited to higher elevation areas. Many areas in western counties reported over a half inch of moisture, with some higher elevations receiving over two inches. Above average temperatures were seen across the eastern portion of the State, while the western portion experienced below average temperatures. The average maximum temperature reached above 65 degrees in the southeastern portion of the State, while lows in the teens were seen in the mountains.
Sunflower harvest progressed well last week in eastern Colorado and was almost complete in western counties, but still trails the average harvest pace significantly. Fall fieldwork is taking place in the San Luis Valley while the ground is still workable. Fourth cutting of alfalfa is almost complete across the State, jumping ahead of the 5-year average of 84 percent. Statewide, emergence of the 2023 winter wheat crop was 85 percent complete, compared with last year at 83 percent and the 5-year average of 88 percent. Corn for grain harvest made significant progress last week, but still fell short of the previous year at 83 percent and the 5-year average of 74 percent.
Livestock remained in mostly good condition. Stored feed supplies were rated 21 percent very short, 26 percent short, 50 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 88 percent average and 12 percent light. Cattle death loss was 89 percent average and 11 percent light.
