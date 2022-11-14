Charge Point EV Stalls Under Construction at Lamar Chamber
Russ Baldwin | Nov 14, 2022 | Comments 0
Additional electric vehicle charging stations will soon be available in Lamar as construction is underway for the Charge Point line of connecting points, adjacent to the stage at the Enchanted Forest.
Excavation work began last week on the eastern side of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce parking lot, at the same location as the current, older EV model which has been in service under SECED, for the past several years. That original model took at least three hours to charge a vehicle’s battery, while the more up-to-date units will require less than half an hour, on average.
A group of Tesla charge stations were put into use this past spring along East Beech Street and the Charge Point line will be the latest addition. There was a modification made to their plans in that they will include space for a tow vehicle and there will be stations that will be ADA compliant. There’s no set date as to when they will be in operation, but the best estimate will be before year’s end.
