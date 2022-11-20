CATTLE ON FEED
COLORADO:
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger
was estimated at 1.07 million head as of November 1, 2022. The latest inventory was unchanged from last month and 7
percent below the November 1, 2021 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated
170,000 head of fed cattle during October 2022. This was up 3 percent from last month’s marketings and up 6 percent from
the marketings one year earlier. An estimated 175,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during October 2022, down 17
percent from the previous month’s placements and 5 percent below the October 2021 placements. Of the number placed in
October, 20 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 20 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 20 percent weighed from
700 to 799 pounds, 23 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds, and 17 percent weighed 900 pounds and greater. Other
disappearance for October, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and last year.
UNITED STATES:
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head
totaled 11.7 million head on November 1, 2022. The inventory was 2 percent below November 1, 2021. Placements in
feedlots during October totaled 2.11 million head, 6 percent below 2021. Placements were the lowest for October since the
series began in 1996. Net placements were 2.05 million head. During October, placements of cattle and calves weighing
less than 600 pounds were 545,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 465,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 450,000 head, 800-
899 pounds were 378,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 190,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 80,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during October totaled 1.80 million head, 1 percent above 2021. Other disappearance totaled 54,000
head during October, 5 percent below 2021.
For a full copy of the November 2022 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
