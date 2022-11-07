Carl Henry McDade, Jr. – March 31, 1950 – October 29, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Nov 07, 2022 | Comments 0
Carl Henry McDade, Jr. was born on March 31, 1950 to Carl and Mattie (Cline) McDade. He passed away on October 29, 2022 at his home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 72.
Carl touched many lives through his passion for music. He had been a long term substitute for many years for East Otero School District before becoming the music instructor. The staff and students remember him as being a brilliant musician and teacher. “He was an appreciative, patient, and positive human being and passed that on to others. Mr. McDade never lost patience with any student. Anyone who entered his classroom, staff or student, did not leave without positive words of encouragement. He was an incredible man who will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.” Carl’s friends describe him as a humble, kind, Christian man.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Mattie McDade and Carl McDade Sr. He is survived by many dear friends and extended family members.
A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating.
