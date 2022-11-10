Arkansas River Power Authority Business Operations Report – November 2022
Notice of Proposed Budget: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the proposed 2023 Budget for the Arkansas River Power Authority is currently available for inspection by the public, in the City Clerk’s Office at each member municipality.
The ARPA Board of Directors will hold a public hearing on the proposed Budget on December 1, 2022 at the Otero Junior College Student Center beginning at 10:15 AM. Any public comment or questions concerning the proposed 2023 Budget should be directed to Rick Rigel, General Manager, Arkansas River Power Authority, PO Box 70, Lamar, Colorado, 81052, phone number 719-336-3496, or email arpa@arpapower.org.
The proposed 2023 budget includes:
- Total Revenues of $30.67 million
- Power Supply costs of $14.89 million
- Transmission costs of $3.58 million
- A&G costs of $1.21 million
- Debt Service costs of $8.3 million
ARPA Welcomes 3 New Members to the Board of Directors: Aaron Williamson (Trinidad), Heath Piper (Springfield) and Randy Holland (Holly). Aaron Williamson, a Trinidad City Councilmember, was appointed to the ARPA Board of Directors by the Mayor and City Council in June 2022. Heath Piper is a Springfield native. He is a certified journeyman lineman and has served as the electric superintendent for the Town of Springfield for the past 2 years. Randy Holland was recently hired as the administrator for the Town of Holly and was appointed to the ARPA Board of Directors by the Holly Board of Trustees. Randy has been involved with municipal administration of public works for the past 38 years.
Summary of September 2022 Financial and Operating Statements: During the month of September, revenue from power sales were slightly under budget and total cost of goods sold were under budget by 5.8%. Net Revenue for the month was $388,457. Year to Date revenues from power sales are right on budget and cost of goods sold are 4.1% under budget. Net Revenues YTD are $5.62 million. Member Energy sales were 3% less than budget in September and 4% less when compared to September 2021. Member Sales YTD are slightly less than budget and slightly less than 2021 sales.
Next ARPA Meeting: The next regularly scheduled meeting of the ARPA Board of Directors is Thursday, December 1, 2022. The meeting will be held at the Otero Junior College Student Center, 2001 San Juan in La Junta, CO. The meeting notice and agenda will be posted on ARPA’s website (arpapower.org) under Public Notices and will also be posted in a designated location in each of the member cities at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting. ARPA board meetings are open to the public.
