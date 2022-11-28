Andrew Zamora – June 3, 1953 – November 21, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Nov 28, 2022 | Comments 0
A memorial service for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Northglenn, Colorado, Andrew Zamora will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Andrew was born on June 3, 1953 at Lamar, Colorado to Dolores Barela and passed away on November 21, 2022 in Northglenn, Colorado at the age of 69.
He is preceded in death by his mother Dolores Zamora and siblings Esias Zamora, Jr., Ernesto Zamora, Alice Guerrero and infant brother David Zamora.
Andrew is survived by children Jenzey (Johnny Gonzales) Medina of Lamar and Albina (Zach Bubis) Salazar of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren Nathan Gonzales of Northglenn, CO, Aubrey Gonzales of Lamar, CO, Morgan Saldana of Colorado Springs, CO, Lyiah (Jose Garcia) Gonzales, Jaydun Salazar of Colorado Springs, CO and Boston Bubis of Colorado Springs, CO and great-grandchildren Kamryn Garcia and Ryleigh Gonzales. He is also survived by his siblings Jim (Marina) Zamora of CA, Carlos (Pat) Zamora of Ottowa, KS, Joe Zamora of Ottowa, KS, John Zamora of Lamar, CO and Robyn Rose (Steven Becker) Zamora of Rio Ranco, NM as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: