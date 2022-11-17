2022 Colorado State Patrol- Christmas Cruiser Challenge: Pack The Patrol Car
This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Colorado State Patrol’s annual Christmas Cruiser Challenge: Pack the Patrol Car. The toy drive will be held on November 25, 2022 starting at 8:00 am. Troopers will be at two locations that day. We will be collecting toys at the Walmart in La Junta and also at the parking lot east of Walmart in Lamar. Please come by and see us! Just look for the banner and patrol cars.
Each year the Colorado State Patrol challenges the community to pack the patrol cars with toys, and the toys are then given to local children for Christmas. This year the toys collected in La Junta will be donated to the Las Animas and McClave Schools. The toys collected at the Lamar Walmart will be donated to the Lamar Toys for Tots.
Since 2013, the Christmas Cruiser Challenge toy drive has been very successful. Our communities have always demonstrated what Southeast Colorado is all about. The Colorado State Patrol has then been able to share their generosity with local children. Are you up for the challenge? If so, we will see you on Friday, November 25th. Come by and see us on Friday! You can truly make a difference and help bring some joy to families this Christmas season.
If you are unable to donate on Friday and still wish to do so, you may contact the local Colorado State Patrol Troop Office: La Junta- 719-384-8981 Lamar- 719-336-7403. Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated!Merry Christmas from our family to yours!
The Colorado State Patrol- Our Family Protecting Yours Since 1935.
