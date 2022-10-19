Wade Stephen Heinson – June 24, 1952 – October 15, 2022
A Memorial Celebration of Life for Lamar resident Wade Stephen Heinson will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday November 7, 2022 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
Steve, as he was known to his family and friends was born on June 24, 1952 at New Port, Rhode Island to Wade F. and Ida B. (Harshberger) Heinson and passed away at his home following a brief illness on October 15, 2022 at the age of 70.
He is preceded in death by his father Wade Heinson.
Steve is survived by his mother Ida Heinson of Lamar, sisters Theresa Emick of Lamar and Rhonda (Richard) Wollert of Wiley. Also surviving are his nephews and niece Chris Emick, Tia Christie, and Preston Emick as well as his many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
