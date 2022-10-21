Voters Should Get their November Election Ballots by October 28th
Russ Baldwin | Oct 21, 2022 | Comments 0
ELECTION ALERTS:
2022 General Election ballots are being sent out. Be on the watch for your ballot in the mail. If you have not received your ballot by October 28, 2022 contact our office for a replacement ballot at 719-336-8011.
If your address on your voter registration is not up to date or incorrect, you will not receive your ballot in the mail because a ballot cannot be forwarded. Please contact our office and we can assist you with a ballot replacement or any questions or concerns you may have about your voter registration record or ballot.
RETURNING YOUR VOTED BALLOT:
Ballots may be voted and returned to the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office any time after receiving your ballot in the mail. It is not necessary to wait until Election Day to return it. The sooner we receive your voted ballot the sooner we can get it counted and provide election results earlier on election night. Please don’t wait until the last minute to drop your voted ballot off. Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be open on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ballot drop off, replacement ballots or to register to vote.
TIPS FOR MAIL BALLOTS:
1. Receive ballot, secrecy sleeve and return envelope in the mail.
2. Use a blue or black ink pen to vote your ballot. Make sure the ink will not bleed through the paper.
3. Make selection of candidates and questions you wish to vote on by completely filling in the oval provided to the left of your choice. Example: John Doe
4. If you do not want to vote the entire ballot, simply mark your selections and leave the others blank.
5. Place the ballot inside of the secrecy sleeve in your return envelope addressed to Prowers County Clerk and Recorder.
6. Please be sure to sign the signature affidavit located on the back of the return envelope. This is required in order for your ballot to be
counted.
7. You then drop your ballot off at the Clerk & Recorder’s Office, 301 S. Main St, Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052, or mail it back with adequate
postage. Be sure to allow enough time for mail delivery of your voted ballot if this is the option you choose.
8. All ballots must be returned to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office by Election Day, November 8, 2022 by 7:00 p.m. in order to be counted.
Post mark dates do not count as received. We highly recommend that you:
• Drop your ballot off at the Prowers County Clerk & Recorder’s Office or use the 24/7 drive or walk up Ballot Drop Box located in the
parking lot east of the county courthouse building (this option requires no postage for dropping off).
IMPORTANT DATES FOR THE 2018 GENERAL ELECTION:
• Monday, October 17, 2022: Last day to submit an application to register to vote through a voter registration drive. (no later than 22
days before the election)
• Monday, October 31, 2022: Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver’s license examination facility, or online to receive a ballot in the mail for the General Election. (through the 8th day prior to the election)
• Saturday, November 5, 2022: Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ballot drop off, replacement ballots or registering to vote.
• Tuesday, November 8, 2022: ELECTION DAY – Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be open 7 a.m. to 7p.m., 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052 for election purposes only. No motor vehicle transactions will be processed that day.
• Wednesday, November 16, 2022: Last day to finish tabulating ballots cast by military and overseas electors. (No later than 8 days after
election day.)
The County Clerk and Recorder Office can be reached at 719-336-8011 for voter and election questions or email at election@prowerscounty.net.
County • Elections
