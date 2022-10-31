Veterans Day Military Timeline
Russ Baldwin | Oct 31, 2022 | Comments 0
Bent’s Fort was a trading post operated by Bent, St. Vrain, & Company as a private place of business that relied on peaceful relations with the Cheyenne, Arapaho, Comanche, Kiowa, and other Plains Nations who traded buffalo robes and livestock for the manufactured and commercial goods available at the fort. Bent’s Fort was never occupied or garrisoned by federal troops, however on numerous occasions they did pass by, often camping in the vicinity along the river.
In commemoration of Veterans Day, the public is invited to come out to Bent’s Old Fort and learn about some of the military units that operated in the locality of the fort during its years as a Fur Trade Post and later as a Stagecoach Station. Volunteers and staff will present a military timeline showing the evolution of uniforms and equipment from 1833-1875.
The timeline will take place from 1-4 on Friday, November 11, and from 9-4 on Saturday, November 12.
Starting in November, the park will be offering the new Lifetime Military Pass for Veterans and Gold Star Families. The Annual Military Pass for those currently on Active Duty are available as well. Both passes are free with documentation.
In honor of Veterans Day, no entrance fees will be charged on Friday, November 11. The park’s fee of $10 per adult (age 16 and older) will apply on Saturday, November 12. Kids 15 and under are free. All National Park Passes are honored. Fees will be collected at the fort entrance.
As always, visitors should be prepared for the weather. Water, sun screen and comfortable walking shoes are recommended. Depending on the temperature visitors should dress in layers.
Information about Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site can be found at https://www.nps.gov/beol/index.htm and https://www.facebook.com/NPSBentsFort.
