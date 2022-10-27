Three Finalists Announced in Lamar Community College Presidential Search
Russ Baldwin | Oct 27, 2022 | Comments 0
October 27, 2022 (Denver) — Today, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia announced three finalists in the Lamar Community College (LCC) presidential search. Finalists to participate in public forums November 1-3.
The three finalists are:
Dr. Cory Clasemann, former Vice President for Student Success at Ivy Tech Community College
Richard DeShields, Dean of Student Engagement and Auxiliary Services at Miles Community College
Dr. Rosana Reyes, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs at Luzerne County Community College
A search advisory committee, comprised of college and community representatives, interviewed applicants and conducted a thorough screening to identify those best suited to lead LCC.
The finalists are in the running to succeed President Linda Lujan, who will step down on December 31, 2022, as part of her planned retirement. Dr. Lujan is concluding a 40-year career in higher education and six years as president of LCC.
LCC will host three public forums so campus and college constituents can meet with each presidential finalist and learn more about their experience, leadership style, and philosophies on a variety of issues.
The forums will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. in LCC’s Large Lecture Hall on the following dates:
Forum Date:
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Biographies and surveys for each finalist, as well as information for upcoming forums, will be available on LCC’s website here: https://lamarcc.edu/presidentialsearch/.
Community feedback is instrumental to the selection process. Survey results will be reviewed by Chancellor Garcia prior to his decision.
