Theresa M. Weber – January 13, 1935 – October 9, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Oct 12, 2022 | Comments 0
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 15, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis DeSales Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Lamar. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time. The Holy Rosary will be prayed on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place in the Sheridan Lake Cemetery followed by a reception at the Sheridan Lake Bible Church.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Colorado Right To Life; 1535 Grant St.; Denver, CO 80203 or to the St. Francis DeSales Church; 600 E. Parmenter St.; Lamar, CO 81052.
Mrs. Weber died at her home surrounded by her family.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: