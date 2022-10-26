Thanks to All Our Supporters for the Hartman Oktoberfest
Russ Baldwin | Oct 26, 2022 | Comments 0
Our Hartman Oktoberfest went over without a hitch! Golden Plains Insurance sponsored the cornhole tournament with winners: First Place-Saffron Spray Services, Second Place-Team La Junta and Third Place-The Wolfpack. Thanks to all the folks who came out and played in the tournament.
Thanks go out to all our sponsors: Reyman’s, Vasquez Alliances, Country Faith Boutique, The Brew, Golden Plains Insurance, Gateway Products, Tumbleweed Welding, Goldens, Generations from Granada, Sylwa’s Liquor, DJ Chad Zygoat, the Cold Cuts Band, Jensen Farms, Backyard BBQ, Nanas Sweet Treets and all the volunteers as well as the town council.
