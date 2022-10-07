Sharon Kae Drinkwater – September 25, 1941 – October 1, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Oct 07, 2022 | Comments 0
A graveside service for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Clermont, Florida, Sharon Kae Drinkwater will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Fairmount Cemetery with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Sharon, daughter of Fernley and Vera Deyo, was born in Florence, Kansas, on September 25, 1941 and passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Clermont, Florida at the age of 81.
She attended the local high school and later attended Emporia State Teachers College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Education. During this time, she met my father, Joe Bradley Drinkwater, and their relationship grew stronger.
Looking for a better life, they both moved toward Colorado and on their journey they stayed a little while in Dodge City, Kansas. While in Dodge City, Kansas my brother Bradley Dale Drinkwater was born on December 19, 1965. They finally settled on Lamar, Colorado as a place to call home. I was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on January 22, 1972, they were shopping for clothes and she went into labor sooner than expected.
Sharon continued to teach subjects like Algebra and Ceramics in Lamar for over 30 years. In the early 1990’s, they decided to retire and move to Florida for the better weather. Sharon was an active member of the community and avid bingo player; she hardly ever missed a night.
She is survived by her son, Brian Darrell Drinkwater of St. George, Utah.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
