Milford Quinton “Bud” Rasmussen – November 15, 1919 – October 17, 2022
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Milford Quinton Rasmussen, affectionately known to his family and friends as Bud, will be held at 1:30PM on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Tom Barton officiating. Inurnment with Full Military Honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section. Per Bud’s request cremation will take place.
Bud was born on November 15, 1919 at Plainview, Nebraska and passed away on October 17, 2022 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar at the age of 102.
He is preceded by his wife, Valeta “Val” Rasmussen, his parents, daughters Anita Ackman and Deborah Montgomery, granddaughters Christina Young and Janita Dwyers and siblings Jay Rasmussen, Orval Rasmussen, Frieda Sheen, Amanda Henderson, Violet Seba, Norma Lindholm, Ralph Rasmussen, Sylvia Bennett and infant sister Roma Rasmussen as well as brother and sisters-in-law Valdo Seba, Viola Jordan, Donald Seba, Bertha Kuck, Donna Murphy, Jim Seba and Norman Seba.
Bud is survived by his daughter Mary Ann (Gary) Merritt of Ft. Lupton, CO, sons Daniel (Deborah) Rasmussen and David (Robin) Rasmussen both of Lamar, CO; son-in-law John Ackman, seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Gary (Ann) Seba of Lubbock, TX and sisters-in-law Margaret Seba of Bella Vista, AR and Eleanor Seba of Syracuse, KS as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
