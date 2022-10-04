Louise Hasser – July 9, 1934 – October 2, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Oct 04, 2022 | Comments 0
A Celebration of Life for longtime Lamar resident, Alta Louise Hasser will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Internment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation will be held from 2pm to 5pm on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Peacock Funeral Home.
Louise was born at home on July 9th, 1934, at Chivington, Colorado to Clarence and Nellie (Vogel) Eddleman and passed away at The Gardens on Quail Retirement Community in Arvada, Colorado on October 2nd, 2022, at the age 88 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Otto Joseph “Joe” Hasser, her daughter Anita Ann and her brother Joe Eddleman.
Louise is survived by her children; Douglas Hasser of Lamar, Julie (Lucas) Seaver of Blackhawk, CO, and Hans Hasser of Lamar. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Courtney (Matt) Neuhold, Cade Hasser, Shuray Hasser and Tanner Hasser; great grandchildren Mazie, Emerson, and Easton as well as her brother David (Nancy) Eddleman of Lamar. Other relatives and many friends also survive.
When Louise was seven months old, her family left Southeast Colorado to escape the dust storms that were ravaging the prairie and moved to Minnesota. The first winter was rough with heavy snow, extreme winds and bitter cold that soon sent the family back to Colorado and they settled just east of Lamar, near Shady Camp and started back into farming. A short time later they moved again closer to Lamar and Louise started first grade at Roosevelt School. In second grade, Louise’s family moved to Prowers, Colorado and shortly after that they moved on to Lamar and Louise was enrolled in Lincoln School. The country was in the height of the second world war at this time, and Louise’s brother Joe was actively serving in the Navy. Her father, being a veteran of the first world war, took a job at the German Prisoner of War camp in Trinidad, Colorado as a Fire Fighter. A short time later, the family was moved to Trinidad and remained there for the next 5 years, until the war was over. Louise attended school in Trinidad and considered this time to be the happiest of her formative years. After the war was over, the family moved back to Lamar where they continued in farming and Louise graduated High School in 1952.
Having never had a telephone in the family home, Louise wanted to become a telephone operator. Two weeks after graduation, Louise was hired by Mountain Bell as an operator where she worked for 5 years, until she was married to Joe Hasser on June 2nd, 1956. Joe and Louise began their life together by building their own house on the ranch and this started by digging their water well for the house by hand. The first winter was very tough and the blizzards that year took the lives of their entire herd of cattle. The tragedy hit so hard that they were unsure if they could keep their life on the prairie going. They did survive though and to their struggles and love were born 4 children. Anita Ann, Douglas, Julie, and Hans. Louise spent her life on the ranch in dedication to her family and to the western way of life. She worked hard, raised her family right and made sure everyone had a safe place to be with something to eat on the table. She was a friend to everyone on the prairie and beyond, and she always had time to pour a cup of coffee and listen if that is what someone needed. Her alone time on the ranch, was spent walking on the hills above the canyons of Clay Creek. She would admire the beauty of the Indian Blankets and Cholla Cactus flowers and bask in the serenity of silence the prairie provides on a peaceful day.
In 1977, Louise took a position as a tutor at Lamar Community College. She loved working in the tutoring lab and getting to be around the younger generation. She would learn the classes along with the students so she could be good at helping them achieve their goals. She was honored by the Dean and her services to the tutoring lab were greatly appreciated and her students remained her friend for years after she left the program.
In 1983, Louise joined the team at Neoplan USA as an archiver. She loved this job and held it for 12 years. In 1998, Louise took a job to help set up the new Walmart store that was being built in Lamar and she worked there for the next 12 years until she retired at 76 years old.
Louise dedicated her life to her family and her work, and this dedication was evident to everyone around her.
Louise loved animals and found friends in all her families pets all the way through her years. From Sheppy and Tom arriving as their first dog and cat on the ranch, to all the many animals throughout the years, from the ranch to the days her adult children would bring their family pets around for her to love.
Her hobbies included cooking, needlework, crochet, and sewing. Many people have been gifted her beautiful afghans that she has been making since she was a little girl, and her love will live on through her work. The leftover yarn from her afghans was always saved for use in making prayer shawls that she donated to hospice.
Louise’s religion is based on the teachings of the First Christian Church and the Catholic Church. Per her request, services are being held at the Lamar Christian Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice directly or in care of the funeral home office.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: