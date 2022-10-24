LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – SEPTEMBER 2022
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS:
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.67 billion pounds in September, up 2 percent from the 4.58 billion pounds produced in September 2021.
Beef production, at 2.39 billion pounds, was 4 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.90 million head, up 4 percent from September 2021. The average live weight was down 1 pound from the previous year, at 1,364 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.2 million pounds, 5 percent below September a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 30,800 head, down 10 percent from September 2021. The average live weight was up 14 pounds from last year, at 238 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.26 billion pounds, down slightly from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.7 million head, down 1 percent from September 2021. The average live weight was up 2 pounds from the previous year, at 285 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.7 million pounds, was down slightly from September 2021. Sheep slaughter totaled 168,800 head, 8 percent below last year. The average live weight was 125 pounds, up 9 pounds from September a year ago.
January to September 2022 commercial red meat production was 41.5 billion pounds, down slightly from 2021.
Accumulated beef production was up 2 percent from last year, veal was up 4 percent, pork was down 2 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 4 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact your USDA NASS State Statistician at 1-800-392-3202:
