Lamar Community College announces new Ranch Horse Team
Russ Baldwin | Oct 31, 2022 | Comments 0
Lamar Community College (LCC) launched a Ranch Horse Team this fall, the newest addition to its growing list of extracurricular opportunities at the college.
LCC students Aubrie Brown, Gains Lunsford and Bela Meza make up the 2022-23 Ranch Horse Team and are coached by LCC Instructor and Equine, Rodeo, Agriculture Department Chair Savanna Mauch. LCC Grant Director Kelli Gaines serves as the team’s advisor.
Mauch said the new team further elevates the prestige of LCC’s horse programs.
“As a previous member of a collegiate horse team, I know the value these teams add to our students’ college experience,” she said. “The ranch horse industry is booming, and we are glad to bring that excitement to Lamar Community College!”
The LCC team competes in ranch riding and stock horse pleasure, ranch trail, ranch reining, ranch cutting and working ranch, and working cow horse events. The college will compete in events sanctioned by the Stock Horse of Texas collegiate program and the American Stock Horse Association.
LCC Agricultural Faculty member Dr. Brian Q. Gauck said Ranch Horse is more than a sport — it’s more like a way of life for many who live in rural areas.
“Production agriculture, and in particular beef cattle production, depends on horses to care for livestock,” he said. “Quality ranch horses allow ranchers to accomplish tasks when technology cannot. And ranch horse judging gives students the means to expand and refine the necessary skills needed to produce quality ranch horses.”
Gaines, an accomplished Ranch Horse competitor with the National Versatility Ranch Horse Association and The National Ranch Horse and Stock Horse Alliance, said she was excited about bringing these opportunities to LCC’s students.
“Ranch horses are an integral part of our western heritage and way of life,” Gaines said. “Members on this team will have the opportunity to further develop their relationships and connections within the horse industry while competing at a collegiate level.”
Filed Under: Agriculture • City of Lamar • College • Education • Featured • Recreation • School • Sports
About the Author: