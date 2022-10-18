High Plains CHC Plans Special Event for Moonlight Madness
Russ Baldwin | Oct 18, 2022
The High Plains Community Health Center has planned a Halloween walk through downtown Lamar for Moonlight Madness on Thursday, October 27th.
The walk, according to High Plains Chief Executive Officer, Gene Sobczak, will begin from the Enchanted Forest at 5:30pm and from there, head south while sticking to the sidewalks. “A member of the High Plains staff approached us with the idea, and we began working with it as a means to expand our continued outreach through the communities in Prowers County and beyond,” Sobczak explained.
The walk has several easy goals in mind, to dress up for Halloween night, have some fun for people of all ages, bring families out into the community and help drive the economy of downtown Lamar by engaging all the businesses along Main Street.
“We have close to 120 signed up already through our registration sites and the first 200 who register will receive a prize/gift bag from High Plains,” Sobczak said. Participants can access the health center’s website at HighPlainschs.net or access Eventbrite.com using the Lamar link. People can also register at the Enchanted Forest but will probably miss out on being among the first 200 by October 27th.
The Moonlight Madness walk will depart from the Forest and travel along the sidewalks up to the County Courthouse, cross the street and return to the Forest on the west side of Main Street. “If we have a large turnout, we may extend the walk by a block up to the Municipal offices,” Subczak said, adding that the walk will go on regardless of the weather, unless the climate warrants calling off Moonlight Madness. He also said the Center has contacted the Lamar Police Department so officers will be on hand to guide the crowds across the intersections.
Once everyone has returned, another highlight of the walk will be participating in the famous “Witches Dance” which has been a Moonlight Madness attraction for the past several years. “Everyone is welcome to participate, and other dances have been scheduled afterwards for the Chamber parking lot.
