Eugenia McCrackin – December 26, 1921 – October 13, 2022
Eugenia McCrackin, known to most as Jean, was born on December 26, 1921 in Mills, New Mexico to Alvin E. and Helen Lusk. She passed away on October 13, 2022 at the age of 100.
Jean was raised on a ranch and attended school at Mills where she graduated in the same building she started school in. She then went on to college at Chillicothe, Missouri. In 1946, Jean moved to Las Animas and worked at the Wholesale Grocery Warehouse owned by Garvy McBride. She met Ellis McCrackin, who was working at the Boy’s Market Grocery Store. They were united in marriage and remained married for 55 years while raising six children.
Jean was not only a wife and mother, she also worked for the Bent County Agent at the courthouse until taking a job in the Supply Office at Fort Lyon Veterans Hospital. After working for the V.A., Jean spent her time raising her children and working in the family upholstering shop. She and Ellis traveled frequently. Their journeys together took them from Alaska to Florida, and California to New York. Jean enjoyed many outdoor activities with Ellis from deep sea fishing in Mexico to big game hunting in Wyoming.
Jean worked hard all her life and used her sewing skills not only in her upholstering business but sewing for her family as well. She loved crocheting and making small blankets for her family and friends in her congregation. She has been a Jehovah’s Witness for nearly seventy years and loved her congregation. It was her most precious passion.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Helen Lusk; husband, Ellis McCrackin; daughter, Judy Purvines; son, Edward McCrackin; son-in-law, Jim Fleck; and daughter-in-law, Jane McCrackin.
She is survived by her children, Jerry McCrackin of Springfield, Colorado, Judy McCrackin of Owensboro, Kentucky, Pat (Sip) Garcia of Las Animas, Colorado, Helen Fleck of Florence, Colorado, and Bob McCrackin of Las Animas, Colorado; 18 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 19 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life for Jean will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado. Inurnment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
