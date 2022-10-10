DROUGHT INFORMATION STATEMENT – October 6, 2022
National Weather Service National Weather Service Pueblo Co – Improvement in drought conditions continues across south central Colorado while drying is noted across the far southeast Plains
SYNOPSIS:
Predominate west to southwest flow aloft across the region through September kept generally warm temperatures in place, with a few passing weather systems bringing a few days of cooler temperatures, especially across the eastern plains. The southwesterly flow aloft also allowed for bouts of subtropical moisture to move across the region, especially in the late September and early October timeframe, bringing periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall to the area.
With that said, the latest US Drought Monitor issued Thursday, October 6th 2022, has expanded drought free conditions to include most of south central Colorado, while indicating some degradation in drought conditions across the far southeast plains.
Moderate drought (D1) conditions have been expanded across the far southeast plains and now includes the southeastern 2/3rds of Baca County into eastern Prowers County.
Abnormally Dry (D0) conditions are now indicated across northwestern Otero County, the rest of Crowley County and all of Kiowa County. Abnormally Dry (D0) conditions are also depicted into the rest of Baca County, extreme southeastern Bent County and the rest of Prowers County.
The rest of south central and southeast Colorado are deemed drought free and include, the rest of Custer, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero and Bent Counties.
FIRE DANGER:
Abundant moisture associated with the summer monsoon has helped to ease Fire danger across most of south central and southeast Colorado. However, cooler, drier and windy weather associated with the upcoming fall season, will help dry out and cure fuels and lead to increased fire danger over the next few months.
AGRICULTURAL:
A warm and dry September, especially across southeast Colorado, has helped to dry out soils and increase short term evaporative demand across the far southeast plains, while across both short term (1 week) and longer term (1, 2 and 3 month) Evaporative Demand Drought Index (EDDI) data indicates at or above normal soil moisture conditions across most of south central and southeast Colorado.
HYDROLOGIC:
NRCS data indicated the statewide mountain precipitation for the month of September was 102 percent of median, as compared to 82 percent of median at this time last year. This brings the statewide Water Year 2022 precipitation total to 102 percent of median, as compared to 87 percent of median for Water Year 2021.
In the Arkansas basin, September precipitation came in at 104 percent of median, as compared to the 43 percent of median precipitation at this time last year. This brings Water Year 2022 total precipitation across the Arkansas basin to 108 percent of median, as compared to 95 percent of median for Water Year 2021.
In the Rio Grande basin, September precipitation came in at 78 percent of median, as compared to the 54 percent of median precipitation at this time last year. This brings Water Year 2022 total precipitation across the Rio Grande basin to 101 percent of median, as compared to 97 percent of median for Water Year 2021.
NRCS data also indicated statewide water storage was at 76 percent of median overall at the end of September, as compared to the 75 percent of median storage available at this time last year. In the Arkansas Basin, water storage at the end of September came in at 86 percent of median overall, as compared to the 90 percent of median storage available at this same time last year. In the Rio Grande Basin, water storage at the end of September came in at 107 percent of median overall, as compared to the 94 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
CLIMATE SUMMARY:
The average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of September was 70.1 degrees. This is 3.5 degrees above normal and makes of September of 2022 the 5th warmest September on record. Pueblo recorded 0.49 inches of precipitation through the month of September, which is 0.16 inches below normal.
