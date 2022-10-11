Donna Lee Davis – October 25, 1930 – October 6, 2022
A celebration of life memorial service for former Bayfield, Colorado resident currently of Lamar, Colorado, Donna Lee Davis, will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ray Matteson of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Inurnment will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Pine River Cemetery in Bayfield, CO.
Per Donna’s request cremation will take place.
Donna was born on October 25, 1930 at Granada, Colorado to Harold and Wilda “Babe” (Johnson) Davis and passed away on October 6, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 91.
She is preceded in death by her husband Clarence Howard Davis, by one son Denton Davis and by her parents.
Donna is survived by her children DeEtte (Russell) Hobden of Lamar, CO, Michael (Brenda) Davis of Bayfield, CO, Leland (Rene) Davis of Newcastle, WY, Dallas Davis of Ignacio, CO and Darin (Renee) Davis of Elizabeth, CO; daughter-in-law Debbie Teller Davis of Bayfield, CO and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Doris Eddy of Syracuse, KS, Altha Rae “Snook” (Jim) Cranford of Manhattan, KS, Patsy Martin of Friona, TX and Joann Ratliff of Canon, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bayfield First Baptist Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
