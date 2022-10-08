Donald Floyd Higbee – September 13, 1953 – October 6, 2022
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Donald Floyd Higbee will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Don will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 10:00AM until 12:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Don was born on September 13, 1953 in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska to Farrell and Virginia (McMillian) Higbee and passed away on October 6, 2022 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 69.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Don is survived by his wife, Angela (DeLoach) Higbee of the family home in Lamar, children MacDonald Higbee of Houston, TX, Alexander Higbee of Manhattan, KS and Sage Higbee of Tucson, AZ, siblings Janet Higbee and Carol Higbee both of Westminster, CO, step-mother Grace Angst of Williamsburg, VA as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donald Higbee Memorial Fund to go towards the children’s college fund and or charity of choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
